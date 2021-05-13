Skip to main content
Thursday, May 13, 2021

Bemused dog doesn't know how to react as he receives round of applause

This bemused dog didn't know how to react when he received a round of applause.

Julie Everakes filmed this amusing scene and said: "My friend was dog sitting and I went over to visit and play with Rufus, a 3-year-old schnauzer.

"I had seen this TikTok trend and decided to try it out.

"He absolutely LOVED it and didn’t want us to stop!

He was a bit confused at first but then posed for the applause which was great.

Rufus is made for the spotlight!" In less than a month, this clip has racked up about 1.4 million likes on TikTok.

This footage was filmed on April 30 in Marina del Rey, California.

