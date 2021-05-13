Bemused dog doesn't know how to react as he receives round of applause
This bemused dog didn't know how to react when he received a round of applause.
Julie Everakes filmed this amusing scene and said: "My friend was dog sitting and I went over to visit and play with Rufus, a 3-year-old schnauzer.
"I had seen this TikTok trend and decided to try it out.
"He absolutely LOVED it and didn’t want us to stop!
He was a bit confused at first but then posed for the applause which was great.
Rufus is made for the spotlight!" In less than a month, this clip has racked up about 1.4 million likes on TikTok.
This footage was filmed on April 30 in Marina del Rey, California.