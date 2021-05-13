Indonesian man creates bizarre musical instrument from beer cans and cassette tapes

This 70-year-old Indonesian musician has created a unique electric drum from beer cans, cassette tapes and other recycled objects.

Nguyen Hong Phuoc has been working on his invention for years and he says it requires a light touch to play the instrument correctly.

"I just lightly touch the lead wire and it makes a sound... it's very scientific," he explains.

Initially, Hong Phuoc's instrument was met with laughter by his friends and neighbours in the An Giang province.

"I thought he was making a toy but when he finished the instrument and put it to use, I was very impressed," admits Nguyen Hoai Trung.

"Only his special gift and passion allowed him to create this one-of-a-kind instrument,” he concludes.