Covid-19: Govt panel suggests 'two Covidshield jab gap be increased to 12-16 weeks'| Oneindia News

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has called for increasing the gap between two doses of Serum Institute of India's Oxford Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' to 12-16 weeks.

Currently, the interval between two doses of Covishield is four to eight weeks.

