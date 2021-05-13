I've Spent $100K On My Plastic Surgery Transformation | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

ASHLEIGH Candela is the Australian OG of plastic surgery.

She's been having procedures over the last 14 years and has spent over $100,000 on her cosmetic surgery obsession.

Ashleigh has a taste for the finer things in life; luxury handbags, expensive shoes and of course plastic surgery.

Ashleigh told Truly: "I've spent over $100,000 on my plastic surgery, I think about maybe $1,000 a month in treatments, but if I have to get my fillers and things done, it's going to be a lot more." If there's something that Ashleigh doesn't like then she'll fix it.

"A lot of people are like, 'Oh you must hate yourself to do all that to yourself' but, it's not about hating myself, what I do is for me." Ashleigh confesses that she's lost count of how many surgeries she's actually had, but hasn't ruled out more in the future.

Despite the love she has for herself, Ashleigh says: "There's always gonna be some type of hater like, 'What have you done to your face?

What have you done to your lips?'

A lot of people can judge but they don't actually know your backstory as to why." Ashleigh's first surgery was to fix damage to her nose.

When this was completed, it fixed a part of her that really helped her become the person she is today.

Ashleigh says she doesn't want to look old and another nose job is the next surgery on the list.

She added: "If someone's got a problem with me, that's not my problem, because my life is my life." https://www.instagram.com/the_cosmetic_diary_/