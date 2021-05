This adorable newborn elephant was spotted in Kruger National Park in South Africa last year struggling to find his feet.

"During an amazing morning Safari drive we came across this tiny newborn Elephant, he was less than a week old, still pink behind the ears and hairy," explained safari guide, Tim Brown.

"He was trying out his feet and kept stumbling over, he would wiggle his trunk and this to would cause him to fall over," he added.