Friday, May 14, 2021

Hundreds of Muslims gather on field in Indonesia to perform Eid prayers

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 05:25s 0 shares 4 views
Hundreds of Muslims gathered on a field in Medan, North Sumatra, to perform their prayers for Eid al-Fitr.

Footage from May 13 shows the congregation happening outdoors with devotees wearing face masks.

Before entering, the devotees had their temperature checked by officials.

