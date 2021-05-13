Hundreds of Muslims gathered on a field in Medan, North Sumatra, to perform their prayers for Eid al-Fitr.
Hundreds of Muslims gather on field in Indonesia to perform Eid prayers
Footage from May 13 shows the congregation happening outdoors with devotees wearing face masks.
Before entering, the devotees had their temperature checked by officials.