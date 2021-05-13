This is the hilarious moment a hapless moggy slammed while trying to jump between two cars.
Cat flop! Hapless moggy slams while trying to jump between two cars
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:19s 0 shares 1 views
This is the hilarious moment a hapless moggy slammed while trying to jump between two cars.
The kitty was aiming for the back of a pickup truck by standing on the vehicle parked beside it in Ratchaburi province, Thailand on January 22.
After staring for a few seconds, the cat jumped over but unfortunately failed to reach its destination.
Pet owner Pattaranan Tragool-Osot said: ‘Sometimes I feel like Chailai is a dog, she’s horrible at climbing and jumping between things.’