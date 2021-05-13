Political leader arrested for involvement in black marketing of medical supplies in India

A political leader in Madhya Pradesh, central India, was arrested for their involvement in the black marketing of medical supplies.

Rajesh Maheshwari, leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, was apprehended on May 11 for illegally selling oxygen flow meters.

Footage shows police handling the seized goods which are used to treat COVID-19 patients.

After receiving a tip, police officers disguised themselves as customers and proceeded to buy the oxygen meters.

The meters were sold at 2,200 Indian rupees ($30USD).

After confirming the deal, the black marketers were arrested by the undercover police officers.