NKY family participates in COVID-19 vaccine trials

A Florence pediatrician enrolled her four kids in the COVID-19 clinical vaccine trial at Cincinnati Children’s.

Starting Thursday, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone between 12 and 15 years old.

I SPOKE WITH HER ANDHER SON ABOUT WHY THEY DECIDEDTO GO THROUGH THIS PROCESS.dr. amanda dropic: I talked toBen, who was 15 at the time,and Ty, who was 13 at the timeand asked them I said, here's,here's the data, here's theevidence.

Are you guysinterested?

And they bothdecided that they did want togo ahead and do it.

And so wegot them their shots back inDecember.

And then when Iheard the trials opening forthe five to 12 year olds, Iasked my two littles I said,you guys, are you interestedin doing this?

You can talk toyour brothers, they bothdecided that they definitelywanted to go ahead and do it.So.

So we got an all enrolled.tanyaWhy weren't you worried?

Orwereyou?dr. amanda dropic: Ofcourse everybody's a littlebit worried, right?

Wheneveryou're doing something new,regardless of everything, youknow, looking at the studiesand everything, it issomething new.

So you're alittle bit nervous.

But, youknow, since giant children'sis such a great reputation,they're a good hospital.

Theymade it very clear to us atany time.

If we wanted to notdo it anymore.

We could withno no penalty.

So the kidsunderstood that going forward.tanya: So Ben, your mom says,What do you think?

Look at theevidence here, make adecision?

How did you feel andwhat were you thinking?ben dropic: So when she askedme, Hey, would you potentiallylike to be a part of thisstudy?

I don't know if we canget in?

I don't know.

Butwould you like to try it out?I was like, absolutely.

I feltlike it was really important.I felt like number one, thepeople working on it, knowwhat they're doing.

You know,these are people who have beenworking on mRNA.

Specifically,vaccines have been going on,or at least been in the worksfor a long time.

And thesepeople wouldn't be wouldn'tstart trials, if we weren'tsure that they were safe onhumans, right.EVEN THOUGH THE DROPIC'S AREIN KENTUCKY - I ASKED THEMABOUT THEIR THOUGHTS ONGOVERNOR DEWINE'S VACCINEINCENTIVE.

BOTH OF THEMCOMMENDED THE GOVERNOR.

BUT -DOCTOR DROPIC SAYS GETTING THEVACCINE SHOULD BE A REWARD INAND OF ITSELF.