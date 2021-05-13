Telling My Blind Date I'm HIV Positive - How Will He React? | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

HYDEIA Broadbent hit headlines when she was a child as one of the first generation of children in the US born with HIV.

She's spent her whole life campaigning for HIV awareness and to destigmatize the condition - but Hydeia's work has impacted her dating life.

After coming out of a long term relationship a few years ago Hydeia has struggled with dating, in part due to her HIV status.

She told Truly: "Dating with HIV has been challenging - certain guys don't understand the science" and "let their fear take over".

Now Hydeia is looking for "someone who is down to earth" and "open-minded".

We follow her on a blind date with investor and podcast host Jake.

As they meet, Hydeia opens up about her HIV status and activism and Jake opens up about his sobriety journey.

Neither of the pair have ever been on a blind date before: will they hit it off and want to see each other again?

Hydeia - https://www.instagram.com/hydeiabrodbent/ https://www.facebook.com/HydeiaBroadbentFan/ Jake - https://www.instagram.com/jakegallen/ https://twitter.com/jakegallen_