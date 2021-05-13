Oldest Known Human Burial Site Reveals Early Human Emotions

In a cave near the coast of Kenya lies the body of a child dating back 78,000 years.
The discovery is the oldest known human burial site and sheds new light on the emotional life of early man.
Amaze Lab’s Johana Restrepo has more.
In a cave near the coast of Kenya lies the body of a child dating back 78,000 years.
The discovery is the oldest known human burial site and sheds new light on the emotional life of early man.
Amaze Lab’s Johana Restrepo has more.
[The Conversation Africa] Africa is often referred to as the cradle of humankind - the birthplace of our species, Homo sapiens...