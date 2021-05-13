Rosendale: Cheney’s criticism of Trump 'detracted' from leadership role
Montana Rep.

Matt Rosendale supported the Wednesday ouster of Wyoming Rep.

Liz Cheney from U.S. House GOP leadership, saying her criticism of ex-President Trump’s claims of election- rigging “detracted” from the party’s message.