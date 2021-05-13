Covid-19: Modi Govt assures enough vaccines will be available by 2021 end| Oneindia News

Govt says 'more than 200 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines will likely be available in India between August to December this year'.

Maharashtra government today extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1st to break the chain of COVID-19.

The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday took cognisance of a complaint about several dead bodies found floating in the river Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday agreed to extend the gap between the two doses of Covishield covid-19 vaccine to 12-16 weeks.

The announcement came after the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation had recommended in this regard.

UPSC has decided to postpone the Civil Services preliminary exam, which was scheduled to be held on 27 June.

The preliminary examination will now be held on 10 October.

