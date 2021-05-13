Cameron says he had ‘big economic investment’ in Greensill Capital

David Cameron has said he had a “big economic investment” in Greensill Capital but insisted that did not motivate his intense lobbying of the Government for the collapsed firm.The Conservative former prime minister said it was a “panful day” for him on Thursday as he gave evidence to MPs over his controversial lobbying of senior figures including Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
Cameron can't say how many times he flew to Cornwall in jet
Wales Online
Former Prime Minister was appearing virtually before the Commons Treasury Committee about the Greensill Capital lobbying..