Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, May 13, 2021

10 Worst Natural Disasters of the 2010s

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 14:02s 0 shares 2 views
10 Worst Natural Disasters of the 2010s
10 Worst Natural Disasters of the 2010s

These disasters changed the world forever.

For this list, we’re looking at the most devastating and deadly storms, earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, mudslides, heat waves and other natural phenomena the planet experienced from 2010 to 2019.

These disasters changed the world forever.

For this list, we’re looking at the most devastating and deadly storms, earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, mudslides, heat waves and other natural phenomena the planet experienced from 2010 to 2019.

Our countdown includes the 2019 Australian Wildfires, The Gorkha Earthquake, The Haiti Earthquake, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore