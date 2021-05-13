Wednesday 5/12 Insider Buying Report: AFI, LL

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Friday, Armstrong Flooring's SVP, CFO, Amy Trojanowski, made a $167,300 purchase of AFI, buying 30,000 shares at a cost of $5.58 each.

So far Trojanowski is in the green, up about 8.8% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.07.

Armstrong Flooring is trading down about 1.2% on the day Wednesday.

And at Lumber Liquidators Holdings, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Joseph M.

Nowicki who purchased 6,274 shares for a cost of $23.94 each, for a total investment of $150,205.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings is trading off about 3.1% on the day Wednesday.