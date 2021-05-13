Daily Dividend Report: UPS, PSX, ESS, PHM, IEX

The dividend is payable June 9, 2021 to shareowners of record on May 24, 2021.

UPS announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share on Phillips 66 common stock.

The dividend is payable on June 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2021.

Essex Property Trust (ESS) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $2.09 per common share, payable July 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2021.

PulteGroup (PHM) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share payable July 2, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 11, 2021.

IDEX CORPORATION (IEX) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an eight percent increase in the company's regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.54 per common share.

This dividend will be paid May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 24, 2021.