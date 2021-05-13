Daily Dividend Report: MMM,PGR,PAG,TRU,WM,TROW

The dividend is payable June 12, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 21, 2021.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.48 per share for the second quarter of 2021.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of March 31, 2021, 3M had 579,675,002 common shares outstanding and 67,849 shareholders of record.

On May 7, 2021, the Board of Directors of Progressive declared a $0.10 per common share quarterly dividend, payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2021 with and ex-dividend date of July 6, 2021.

The Board also renewed the Company's authorization to repurchase up to 25 million of its common shares.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company, today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's dividend by 2.3% to $0.44 per share.

The dividend is payable June 2, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 24th, 2021.

"We are pleased to offer our shareholders an increase in the quarterly dividend," said Penske Automotive Group President, Robert H.

Kurnick.

"Our business achieved record results in the first quarter and our cash flow remains strong.

With this increase, the annualized dividend increases to $1.76 per share representing a yield of approximately 2%." TransUnion today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.095 per share for the first quarter 2021.

This represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or approximately 27%, from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, and maintains the Board of Directors' targeted annual payout of 10% to 15% of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share based on the company's most recent public guidance.

The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 26, 2021.

Waste Management today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.575 per share payable June 18, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 4, 2021.

T.

Rowe Price Group announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share payable June 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2021.