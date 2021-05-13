TikTok users are eating papaya seeds in a new trend with 'disgusting' consequences

TikTok user @ramenasaidwow saidshe heard that eating papaya seeds can allegedlyhelp your body get rid of intestinal parasites.“That tasted like dry erase markerand it was absolutely disgusting,”she said while eating the seeds.In the comments of her video, she warnedusers not to try this at home.She also claimed to have later passed a parasite,though she did not have it confirmed by her doctor.According to Healthline, papaya seedsaren’t inherently dangerous.

In fact, they’reactually highly nutritious.But that still doesn’t mean you should try thisparasite-removal health hack for yourself though —especially without consulting a doctor first.Eating too many papaya seeds could upset yourstomach, as it did for @ramenasaidwow.

Theside effects are likely not worth the risk for a“cure” that is not guaranteed to work.If you’re concerned about intestinal parasites, youshould consult your doctor, because they are besttreated with prescription anti-worm medication