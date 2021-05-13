Amazon To Hire 75,000 Workers and Pay Bonus if They Get Vaccinated

Amazon To Hire 75,000 Workers and Pay Bonus if They Get Vaccinated.

On May 13, the company announced it is hiring 75,000 workers in the U.S. and Canada.

Amazon is also offering a $100 bonus to new employees who show proof that they've received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amazon is also offering a $100 bonus to new employees who show proof that they've received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The warehouse and transportation positions will start at an average pay of $17 per hour.

In some locations, Amazon is offering an additional signing bonus of up to $1,000.

Other companies such as Chipotle and McDonald's have recently announced increased wages in an attempt to attract new employees.

Other companies such as Chipotle and McDonald's have recently announced increased wages in an attempt to attract new employees.

The incentives come as many companies say they're having a hard time finding new employees due to expanded unemployment benefits.

Many critics, including President Joe Biden, say that if businesses start offering better wages, workers will return.

.

My expectation is that as our economy comes back, these companies will provide fair wages and safe work environments.

And if they do, they’ll find plenty of workers, President Joe Biden, via statement