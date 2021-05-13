Close-up of 'Brood X' of cicadas that have emerged in Maryland

Brood X cicadas are surprising the community of Bethesda, Maryland, that emerges around this time of year every 17 years.

A close-up of these creatures shows the uniqueness of this rare bug filmed on Monday (May 10).

Male cicadas spend their time screaming and procreating once above ground.