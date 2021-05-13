Skip to main content
Saturday, May 15, 2021

Close-up of 'Brood X' of cicadas that have emerged in Maryland

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:36s 0 shares 1 views
Brood X cicadas are surprising the community of Bethesda, Maryland, that emerges around this time of year every 17 years.

A close-up of these creatures shows the uniqueness of this rare bug filmed on Monday (May 10).

Male cicadas spend their time screaming and procreating once above ground.

