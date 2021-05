Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson In 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' New Trailer

Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Samuel L.

Jackson, Frank Grillo, Morgan Freeman, Richard E.

Grant, Antonio Banderas, and more star in this new trailer for 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'.

The bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid as they try to save Darius's wife Sonia.

This trailer is in HD.