Colombian violent clashes continue as anti-government protestors are tired of the tax reform
The clashes continue as protestors in Barranquilla, Colombia, are tired of its government's tax reform on Wednesday night (May 12).
The Colombian government attempted to increase taxes in an effort to reduce its deficit and raise funds for health care and social services.