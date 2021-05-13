AOC Calls for Congress to Remain a ‘Safe, Civil Place’ After Being Berated by Greene

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on leadership to take “real steps” to ensure the safety of Congress.

.

She expressed the sentiment via her spokesperson, Lauren Hitt.

We hope leadership and the Sergeant at Arms will take real steps to make Congress a safe, civil place for all Members and staff — especially as many offices are discussing reopening, Lauren Hitt, via 'The Hill'.

AOC’s concern for safety was spurred on by an unpleasant incident with Rep.

Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday.

Greene allegedly chased after AOC as she exited the House chamber and screamed at her when she did not engage.

.

According to Hitt, Greene called AOC a “terrorist sympathizer” in reference to her support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

.

Greene later took her berating to Twitter, calling AOC a “fraud” and a “hypocrite.” .

AOC is a fraud & a hypocrite … Any member supporting and fundraising for criminals in Antifa/BLM riots in American cities should be expelled.

That’s the #JihadSquad and the VP, Marjorie Taylor Greene, via Twitter