Florida couple surprises their family with exciting pregnancy news

Excitement and thrill were brought to this family in Miami, Florida, as Alexis Marie Garcia announced her pregnancy by surprising her family with a baby SearocK as a gift.

This joyous moment filmed on February 10, 2021, was planned by both Alexis and her husband by planning a Valentine's Day gift and dinner.

Alexis, pretending she had no idea what the gift is, watched as her mother-in-law realized right away that the couple is in fact expecting.

Alexis told Newsflare: "Everyone has been asking us when are we going bring a baby into the family and when will they become grandparents...We kept throwing them all off and telling them that we wanted to travel, and live life before having children.

Little did they know, we were dying to have a child!" "My husband told his family he had a gift for all the women for Valentine's Day and if we can have a family dinner.

We usually have family dinners and get them something for Valentine's day so they didn't expect anything." "The moment we found out we were expecting, we bought the Baby SeaRock right away since his family loves boating.

We brought the box and pretended that I had no idea what was in the [it].

As they began to open the box, my mother-in-law caught on within seconds.

The best part was no one expected anything and everything was a total surprise!

We are all so excited about our little bundle of joy due in October of this year."