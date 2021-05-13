Who will Bill and Melinda Gates date post-divorce?

The Gates are wide open.
As Bill and Melinda's "loveless" marriage ends, all eyes are on whom they'll date next.
Twitter foresees Pete Davidson swooping in.
Meanwhile Bill's ex, Ann Winblad, is making waves.
Bill Gates reportedly told his golfing mates that his relationship was over, before breaking the news on social media.Long before..
A source said Bill Gates told his golf buddies that his marriage with Melinda is "loveless," while another insider claims he is..