Arsenal star Aubameyang helps unveil Madame Tussauds' new Black Panther waxwork

Arsenal star and Black Panther fan Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enjoyed a preview of Madame Tussauds' new Black Panther waxwork in London.Aubameyang famously struck the 'Wakanda Forever' pose after a Community Shield goal against Liverpool in 2020, in tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.The new waxwork stands in Madame Tussauds' Marvel Hall of Heroes, alongside comic book and film legends including Captain Marvel and the Hulk.Aubameyang said: “People know that I’m a huge fan of Black Panther and the panther is also a huge part of our national team in Gabon, so I couldn’t say no when Madame Tussauds London asked me to help them unveil their newest figure.“I love the way they even have the vibranium in the suit light up.

It was great to be able to bring my family with me to meet one of my heroes and I hope my fans and their families will be able to make special memories together again soon.”