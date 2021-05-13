Biden hails ‘great day for America’ as mask-wearing guidance eased
Biden hails ‘great day for America’ as mask-wearing guidance eased

US health officials have eased mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated, allowing them to stop using face coverings outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.“Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).