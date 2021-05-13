Skip to main content
Cars burst into flames during Charlotte crash

Two cars burst into flames after crashing into each other, and they caused firefighters in Charlotte, North Carolina to respond on Thursday (May 13).

There were no injuries reported as of writing.

