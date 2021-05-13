Reporter recounts 'shocking' Marjorie Taylor Greene confrontation

Washington Post reporter Marianna Sotomayor discusses witnessing Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) confront Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the halls of Congress.
Washington Post reporter Marianna Sotomayor discusses witnessing Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) confront Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the halls of Congress.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) confrontation with Rep.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., tried to “aggressively confront” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday, shouting..