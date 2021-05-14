Trial For 3 Officers Charged In George Floyd's Death Postponed

Judge Peter Cahill said delaying the state case for the three officers will put distance between all the publicity in Derek Chauvin's case and theirs, Esme Murphy reports (1:40).
The state trial for three former officers charged in George Floyd's death won't happen until March of 2022, reports Esme Murphy..
The officers are charged with aiding and abetting Derek Chauvin during the deadly arrest in 2020.