Friends The Reunion Teaser _HBO - Get ready for the one where we get to see our favorites back together again.
The Friends Reunion is coming on May 27 only on HBO Max.
"Friends" fans received some much-anticipated news Thursday when HBO Max announced a May 27 premiere date for the sitcom's reunion.
Jennifer Anniston posted the clip of the trailer and it has already been viewed over 7 million times.