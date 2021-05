Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad

This levitating, rotating moon is the coolest thing you'll ever own

If you’ve been looking to add some galactic flair to your room, this levitating moon lamp will live long and prosper.

It constantly rotates while changing to seven different colors, creating an infinite space vibe.Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.