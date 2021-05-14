Panic buying continues in parts of Florida

Panic buying continues to put a strain on the gas supply in some parts of the Sunshine State.
And though Florida’s shortages are largely self-inflicted, experts hope the restarting of the Colonial pipeline will ease fears and demand.
Panic buying continues to put a strain on the gas supply in some parts of the Sunshine State.
And though Florida’s shortages are largely self-inflicted, experts hope the restarting of the Colonial pipeline will ease fears and demand.
Panic buying continues to put a strain on the gas supply in some parts of the Sunshine State.