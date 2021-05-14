Jurgen Klopp delighted with timely end to wait for Old Trafford victory

Jurgen Klopp was delighted to end his wait for an Old Trafford win just when Liverpool needed it most, with victory in the rearranged match against Manchester United giving their top-four hopes a timely boost.The reigning Premier League champions would have seen their attempts to qualify for next season's Champions League seriously damaged had they lost on Thursday.Bruno Fernandes’ deflected effort had put United on course for victory 11 days after the original fixture’s postponement, only for Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino to see Liverpool ahead going into half-time.