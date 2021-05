Thousands of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in downtown Chicago on Wednesday, May 12 in response to the ongoing violence in Gaza and Israel.

The protest was organized by the US Palestinian Community Network, who demanded an end to Israeli airstrikes.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @JBing215; @uspcn; @wtfatimahh; @pa1estiniangir1; @ninevehta; @docstobar; donglegoblin.