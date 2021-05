20th Annual Hibiscus Show and Sale set for May 16 05/13/2021

HAPPENING SUNDAY--THE 20THANNUAL HIBISCUS SHOW AND SALEWILLTAKE PLACE IN THE CATHEDRALCARMEL GYMNASIUM IN LAFAYETTE.MORETHAN 600 BLOOMS WILL BE ONDISPLAY-- 60 DIFFERENT VARIETIESOF HIBISCUS WILL ALSOBE AVAILABLE.

AND CURRENT ANDFORMER MEMBERS OFTHE MILITARY WILL GET A GIFTJUST FOR SHOWING UIF ANY MILITARY PERSON SHOWS UPAT OUR SHOW, PRESENTS THEIRMILITARY ITHEY CAN WALK AROUND AND PICK AFREE HIBISCUS PLANT WITH OURCOMPLIMENTS.

JUST OUR LITTLE WAYOF SAYING THANK