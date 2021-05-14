Early Release Of California Inmates Opposed

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and 40 other California district attorneys on Thursday announced a petition challenging the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's adoption of new regulations awarding more than 76,000 inmates an opportunity for early release.
Dozens Of California District Attorneys Petition To Stop Early Released Of 76,000 Inmates
Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and 40 other California district attorneys on Thursday announced a petition..
CBS 13 Sacramento