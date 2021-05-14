Prince Harry compares Royal life to Truman show

The Duke of Sussex has further disclosed his private life – his pain growing up in the British Royal Family, how he and Meghan managed to keep their relationship under wraps, as well as his new life – in an interview with actor Dax Shepard, host of the “Armchair Expert” podcast, in an episode released on May 13.
Prince Harry compares Royal Family life to 'living in a zoo'
CBC.ca
