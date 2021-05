Pima County expected to adopt CDC mask guidelines

THE PIMA COUNTY BOARD OFSUPERVISORS IS HOLDING ANEMERGENCY MEETING TOMORROW TODISCUSS THE NEW C- D-C MASKGUIDANCE.

SOT DR. MATT HIENZ// PIMA COUNTY SUPERVISOR WHENBOS MEETS WE WILL BEDISCUSSING AND IMPLIMENTING...FORMALIZING THERECOMMENDATIONS OF CDC.

PIMACOUNTY SUPERVISOR MATT HIENZSAYS ENFORCING THE NEW POLICYWILL BE LARGELY UP TO PEOPLESOT DR. MATT HIENZ // PIMACOUNTY SUPERVISOR JUST LIKE WEWERE RELYING ON PEOPLE ITS AGOOD FAITH EFFORT.

WHEN NOBODYWAS VACCINATED BECAUSE WEDIDNT HAVE A VACCINE WE WERERELYING ON PEOPLE TO DO THEIRDUTY.

SOCIALLY DISTANCE.

STAYHOME WHEN THEY COULD AND WEARA MASK WHEN YOU HAVE TO GO OUTIN PUBLIC.

THIS IS KINDA THESAME THING HE'S HOPING THISWILL LEAD TO MORE PEOPLEGETTING VACCINATED SOT DR.MATT HIENZ // PIMA COUNTYSUPERVISOR ITS ENCOURAGEMENTTO GETT VACCINATED BECAUSE WECAN SEE PROGRESS FOR THOSE WHOGO THROUGH WITH IT AND GETTHEIR TWO SHOTS.

ONE AGE GROUPTHAT WAS ABLE TO GETVACCINATED STARTING TODAY?

12TO 15 YEAR OLDS SOT DYLANMARCOUX // 12 YEARS OLD DIDYOU WANT TO MAKE SURE YOU WEREHERE ON THE FIRST DAY I REALLYWANTED THE VACCINE SO WE COULDGET BACK TO NORMAL LIFE AND 12YEAR OLD DYLAN HAS A MESSAGEFOR EVERYONE SOT DYLAN MARCOUX// 12 YEARS OLD I WANTED TOTELL EVERYONE TO GETVACCINATED SO WE CAN GET BACKTO OUR NORMAL LIFE.

GREG