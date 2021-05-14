Nelson Mandela's grandson calls for protest at Israeli embassy in South Africa

Nelson Mandela's grandson, Mandla Mandela, has called for a protest at the Israeli embassy in Pretoria, South Africa.

In light of the recent violence involving Gaza and Israel Mandla pleaded to South Africans to protest outside the Israeli embassy.

He also mentioned what his grandfather said: "Our freedom is incomplete until Palestine is free." This footage was filmed on May 12 in Cape Town.