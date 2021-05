B-Town celebs wish fans Eid Mubarak

On the occasion of Eid a string of Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar took to their social media to wish their fans peace and love.

#EID 2021 #Eidcelebration #EidMubarak #Akshaykumar #AmitabhBachchan #SushmitaSen