Driver has to be rescued after attempting to navigate through river crossing in Uzbekistan

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A motorist had to be rescued after foolishly attempting to navigate through a river crossing in Uzbekistan.

A motorist had to be rescued after foolishly attempting to navigate through a river crossing in Uzbekistan.

The footage filmed on April 29 shows the Jeep driver through the river but the vehicle isn't able to cope with the strong currents.

Olga Kuzmina, the filmer, said: "Our driver in Uzbekistan turned out to be an extreme guy and decided to show how he would cross the river against the current.

He ended up drowning his car.

"We were able to revive the car after changing the oil and pumping water from the front and rear axles."

