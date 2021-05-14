Ben Shephard criticises new parent Harry's attack on his dad Charles

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard criticised Prince Harry over his latest podcast interview, accusing him of once again "pointing the finger" at his dad Prince Charles.The presenter said: "He's been a parent for five minutes, what's he doing talking about being a parent, telling people - that's the thing I find really, really difficult."
Ben Shephard slam's new-parent Harry's attack on his dad Charles
He said Harry is no longer 'normal' and has been a parent 'for five minutes'
