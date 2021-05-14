Man found shot and killed inside car in West Palm Beach

Man shot, killed in car outside Sam's Club in West Palm Beach
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a car in the parking lot of a Sam's Club in West Palm Beach.
THE W-P-T-V NEWSROOM.
THE WESTPALM BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENTIS INVESTIGATING A HOMICIDEEARLY THIS MORNING.
CHOPPERFIVE IS HEADING TO THE SCENENEAR THE SAM'S CLUB ON 45THSTREET AND MILITARY TRAIL.POLICE SAY THEY FOUND A MANSHOT AND KILLED INSIDE AVEHICLE.
THEY BELIEVE IT WAS ATARGETED ATTACK.
INVESTIGATORSARE ON THE SCENE GATHERINGEVIDENCE RIGHT NOW.
ANYONEWITH INFORMATION IS URGED TOCALL THE WEST PALM
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a car in the parking lot of a Sam's Club in West Palm Beach.