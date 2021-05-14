Skip to main content
Global Edition
Friday, May 14, 2021

Man found shot and killed inside car in West Palm Beach

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Duration: 00:32s 0 shares 1 views
Man found shot and killed inside car in West Palm Beach
Man found shot and killed inside car in West Palm Beach
Police say the shooting "appears to be a targeted attack."

THE W-P-T-V NEWSROOM.

THE WESTPALM BEACH POLICE DEPARTMENTIS INVESTIGATING A HOMICIDEEARLY THIS MORNING.

CHOPPERFIVE IS HEADING TO THE SCENENEAR THE SAM'S CLUB ON 45THSTREET AND MILITARY TRAIL.POLICE SAY THEY FOUND A MANSHOT AND KILLED INSIDE AVEHICLE.

THEY BELIEVE IT WAS ATARGETED ATTACK.

INVESTIGATORSARE ON THE SCENE GATHERINGEVIDENCE RIGHT NOW.

ANYONEWITH INFORMATION IS URGED TOCALL THE WEST PALM

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage