L'épisode spécial de «Friends: The Reunion» a enfin une date de sortie!

L'épisode très attendu de «Friends: The Reunion» sera diffusé sur HBO Max ce mois-ci!
Voici tout ce qu'il faut savoir...
"Friends" fans received some much-anticipated news Thursday when HBO Max announced a May 27 premiere date for the sitcom's reunion.
The long-awaited first look is here, along with a wild list of guest players including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Kit Harington.