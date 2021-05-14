Sleep...running? US woman wakes up to see boyfriend jogging while asleep

A woman in Las Vegas, Nevada, was left shocked as she woke up to see her boyfriend running on the spot while asleep.

Briana woke up at 4 am on May 9 to see her partner, Andrew, jogging by their bedroom door.

According to the filmer, Andrew has a long history of talking in his sleep which advanced into sleepwalking.

This was the first time he started running in his sleep.