A woman in Las Vegas, Nevada, was left shocked as she woke up to see her boyfriend running on the spot while asleep.
Sleep...running? US woman wakes up to see boyfriend jogging while asleep
Briana woke up at 4 am on May 9 to see her partner, Andrew, jogging by their bedroom door.
According to the filmer, Andrew has a long history of talking in his sleep which advanced into sleepwalking.
This was the first time he started running in his sleep.