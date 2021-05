Scotland: 2 Indian men freed from detention after 8 hours of protest by neighbours | Oneindia News

A truly heart warming incident of community solidarity has gone viral on the social media.

Hundreds of residents surrounded the Border Agency van in Glasgow to try to prevent immigration officers from removing the 2 men.

Two Indians detained by British Border Force officials on suspicion of immigration offences in the Scottish city of Glasgow were released after residents swarmed the street for eight hours to block their van from leaving.

