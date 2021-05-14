As we continue National Police Week, today is a special day for those who have served and lived to protect their communities and loved ones.
Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service to be held this morning
Credit: KOAA - Southern ColoradoDuration: 01:11s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
22 Las Vegas officers receiving service awards
22 LVMPD officers are being honored today for placing themselves in harm's way to save lives. They will be receiving the James D...
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas