Mom faces backlash after making ‘selfish’ vacation plans: ‘I don’t see why it’s a big deal

A mom is being called out by her husband for nottaking her kids to Disneyland with her.

She explainedthe situation at Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum.“I loved going to Disneyland [with my bestfriend],” she wrote.

“We stopped a couple ofyears ago when I started having kids.

I havetwo kids under the age of two now”.“We started to talk about how much fun it wasin the past … That’s when we decided, why not …so we’re thinking of going fall 2022”.“We both live in different states so we’d bereuniting while also going somewhere we love.The problem is, that my husband thinks it’s selfishfor me to go and not take my family with as well”.“My kids will be pretty young at the pointand even though it’s a place meant for kids,I don’t think they’d enjoy it as much comparedto when they’re older,” she explained.“I plan on taking them when they can get the fullexperience.

Plus, vacations just aren’t full vacationswhen you have to watch your young kids”."My husband has gone on weekendtrips without us and with his friends before,so I don’t see why it’s a big deal".Reddit users were on the mom’s side onthis one.

“A woman doesn’t stop being a personwhen she becomes a mother,” someone said